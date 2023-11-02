Mountain Dew launches ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ stories with Ranveer Allahbadia

Sharing his excitement, Ranveer commented, "With everything I have taken on in my journey, I am always looking to inspire and motivate people with the stories of the guests on my podcast. I am thrilled to be echoing these inspirational stories of courage with Mountain Dew through my podcast. 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' is a strong philosophy that I resonate with personally and I am glad Mountain Dew has come in as a partner to further bring in these incredible stories to my audiences.”