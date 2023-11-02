Mountain Dew launches ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ stories with Ranveer Allahbadia

A star-studded lineup of Yuvraj Singh, Mary Kom, Kapil Dev, Vikas Khanna and Krsna is confirmed to share their ‘Darr se jeet tak’ stories.
Mountain Dew has announced its partnership with entrepreneur, motivational speaker and social media influencer, Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast, The Ranveer Show.
As part of this association, for the next 2 months, the show will be called Mountain Dew 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' stories on The Ranveer Show with a special segment called ‘Darr se Jeet Tak’. The collaboration is designed to connect with the podcast’s diverse audience and encourage them to move beyond their fears and conquer with courage.
The 16-episode series will kick off with Yuvraj Singh as the first guest.
Speaking on the campaign Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Dew, PepsiCo India, said, "Our partnership with Ranveer Allahbadia and The Ranveer Show is a testament to our commitment to inspiring the youth of India. Through the 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' stories, we aim to fuel the courage that resides in every individual, encouraging them to triumph over challenges and redefine their limits. This collaboration is not just about overcoming specific fears; it's about reaching a diverse audience, recognizing that fears are subjective and unique to each person.”
Sharing his excitement, Ranveer commented, "With everything I have taken on in my journey, I am always looking to inspire and motivate people with the stories of the guests on my podcast. I am thrilled to be echoing these inspirational stories of courage with Mountain Dew through my podcast. 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' is a strong philosophy that I resonate with personally and I am glad Mountain Dew has come in as a partner to further bring in these incredible stories to my audiences.”