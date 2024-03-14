Mountain Dew launches new campaign with Hrithik Roshan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad showcases purposeful courage as Hrithik braves a tornado to save a friend, reinforcing Mountain Dew's 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' tagline.
Mountain Dew has launched its 2024 summer campaign with a new storyline of purposeful courage, a story about overcoming fear to save a friend. The campaign features Mountain Dew’s brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, who has been associated with the brand for over a decade and is as synonymous to the brand as the ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’ tagline. Staying true to Mountain Dew’s original style, the film is filled with thrilling stunts and lots of adrenaline.
The film opens with a massive tornado tearing through a township, and at a distance there a group of friends relaxing at a campsite unaware of the approaching tornado. Hrithik spots the fast-approaching tornado and his friend trapped under a car. In that moment of fear, the decision is between bracing the Tornado to save a friend or making a U turn. That’s when Hrithik turns to Mountain Dew, gulps on it and powers ahead to bravely rescues his friend. The jaw-dropping action thriller reinforces Mountain Dew's mantra of 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.'
Speaking on the campaign, Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, “We have always been a brand that has stood for courage, our tagline ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai” lives the narrative not just for the brand but for India a country where pushing boundaries is the new norm. The brand has always acknowledged that fear is inevitable, it creates resistance, but it is courage that enables a single step ahead taking us to the point of ‘liberation’ or ‘victory’. So far, we have celebrated this as a personal triumph but for the first time Mountain Dew through this new summer campaign has brought a ‘purposeful courage’ narrative to the forefront. A story about overcoming fear to save someone else it is. When you have a tagline like ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and a brand ambassador like ‘Hrithik’ they are so synonymous with the brand that you don’t have to look to far to find meaning.”
Commenting on the campaign, brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, said, “Mountain Dew designs the most thrilling campaigns and it's always a pleasure to collaborate with them. In our new campaign we have woven the brand's tagline 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' in a storyline revolving around friendship and courage. It has been fascinating to observe the evolution and pop culture impact of the tagline 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' over the years, and our latest AD film further reiterates Mountain Dew's message to conquer one's fears."
The new Mountain Dew campaign will go live with a robust 360 plan across TV, Digital, Outdoor, and E-Commerce. Mountain Dew is available in single and multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets and across e-commerce/quick-commerce platforms.