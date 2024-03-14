Mountain Dew launches new campaign with Hrithik Roshan

Speaking on the campaign, Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, “We have always been a brand that has stood for courage, our tagline ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai” lives the narrative not just for the brand but for India a country where pushing boundaries is the new norm. The brand has always acknowledged that fear is inevitable, it creates resistance, but it is courage that enables a single step ahead taking us to the point of ‘liberation’ or ‘victory’. So far, we have celebrated this as a personal triumph but for the first time Mountain Dew through this new summer campaign has brought a ‘purposeful courage’ narrative to the forefront. A story about overcoming fear to save someone else it is. When you have a tagline like ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and a brand ambassador like ‘Hrithik’ they are so synonymous with the brand that you don’t have to look to far to find meaning.”