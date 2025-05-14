Mountain Dew launches 'Peaks of Courage' to celebrate Nepal's mountaineering legacy

Mountain Dew® has launched 'Peaks of Courage' in Nepal — a first-of-its-kind cultural movement celebrating the spirit of adventure, courage, and untold stories of Nepal’s mountaineering legacy. Powered by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and amplified globally by Discovery Channel, the initiative shines a light on Nepal’s lesser-known but formidable peaks — expanding the country’s global identity beyond Everest. The campaign was launched from the top of some of the toughest 8K peaks by global mountaineers and sherpas.

For decades, Nepal’s climbing narrative has been centered around a handful of famous summits. 'Peaks of Courage' challenges that narrative — anchored in the bold truth that Nepal is not just home to Everest - It is the land of the world’s most formidable, and daring climbs.

With support from the Nepal Tourism Board, the initiative creates real, sustainable opportunities for Sherpas, climbing guides, and local travel communities — turning adventure into year-round economic impact.

To bring the initiative to life, the brand has unveiled a campaign film set against Nepal’s breathtaking landscapes. The film follows a seasoned Sherpa and an international climber, revealing that the true spirit of climbing isn’t just about reaching a summit — it’s about seeking what lies beyond it.

Tarun Bhagat, chief marketing officer – South Asia, PepsiCo India, added: "While Mt. Everest has long captured the interest of climbers globally, Nepal's mountaineering story goes far beyond a single summit. Countless peaks remain underexplored, and so do the stories of the courageous climbers who scale them. With ‘Peaks of Courage’, Mountain Dew® has set out to change that, using our platform to spotlight Nepal’s lesser-known summits and the fearless spirit behind them. This campaign brings together technology, storytelling, and cultural insight to offer a new lens on adventure; one that celebrates the depth of Nepal’s legacy and dares the world to look beyond the obvious."

Adding to the launch, Vishal Singh Thakur, country head, Varun Beverages Nepal, said: "With 'Peaks of Courage', Mountain Dew® spotlights the rich mountaineering terrain of Nepal and taps into the deep-rooted spirit of adventure that defines our country. The campaign is about celebrating local pride while inviting the audience to see Nepal through a new, more daring lens. We’re looking at real impact on the ground with this initiative."

Deepak Raj Joshi, chief executive officer, Nepal Tourism Board said, “The campaign goes far beyond just a film. It actively engages with the mountaineering community—including seasoned Sherpas, local climbing experts, and aspiring adventurers—through immersive digital storytelling and on-ground experiences. Each Mountain Dew® pack features a QR code that unlocks an interactive digital hub - mdpeaksofcourage.com — offering exclusive insights into Nepal’s 8K, 7K, and 6K peaks, detailed route plans, difficulty levels, real-time conditions, and invaluable Sherpa wisdom. It’s a global platform where adventure-seekers can learn, plan, and prepare for their next big climb. As NTB, our endeavour is to invite the world to have #LifetimeExperiences in our country, and this ties in seamlessly with our strategic vision.”

“For most mountaineers Mt. Everest is the peak challenge. But as we delved into the terrains of Nepal, we realised that it is actually only one of the many challenging routes Nepal has to offer. We aggregated all the data around the scalable peaks of Nepal including the weather, the terrain, availability of sherpas, etc., and created a ‘Dare Score’ – an adventure score card for each route. We then packaged this information in an immersive experience - accessible by scanning the Mountain Dew® bottle. In doing this, for the first time ever, we have given adventure enthusiasts a roadmap to discover uncharted territories of Nepal and, in-turn, challenge their own fears.” Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo – South Asia.