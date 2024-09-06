Mountain Dew offers wild card entry to KBC with ‘Sip of Courage’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mountain Dew's KBC packs offer chance to win auditions by scanning QR code and entering code by September 30 for a spot in "Week of Courage".
Mountain Dew has launched a new collaboration with the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), offering consumers a chance to secure a wildcard entry into the show's 16th season. Even after the official participation period has ended, Mountain Dew fans have the opportunity to sit on the hot seat as a contestant, opposite show host Amitabh Bachchan.
The Mountain Dew x KBC campaign theme is, “Yeh khel ‘gyaan’ ka hai, par jeeta ‘himmat’ se jaata hai” (KBC is a game of knowledge, however, it takes courage to win it)
Commenting on the partnership, Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, "Mountain Dew has always been about celebrating courage and victory in the various ‘hot seat’ situations that one can face in life. And this partnership with KBC is a natural fit as the game show brings with it moments where the stakes are high, and both knowledge and courage are tested every step of the way. By offering this wild card entry, Mountain Dew hopes to inspire millions to take bold steps towards realising dreams."
Consumers can purchase Mountain Dew x KBC packs featuring a QR code till September 30, 2024. By scanning the code, they will be directed to a WhatsApp bot where they can enter the 16-digit code found behind the label, provide demographic details, and answer a qualifying question. Those who complete these steps will have a chance to move on to auditions, with 10 lucky winners ultimately participating in KBC's exclusive "Week of Courage."
The Mountain Dew x KBC campaign will be amplified through a TVC and a 360 campaign. The special Mountain Dew packs are being introduced across India and will be available at retail outlets and online platforms.