Mountain Dew's 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' gets a patriotic touch in a new anthem

The soft drink brand released a new rendition of ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka’ that features this catchphrase.
As far as catchphrases go, Mountain Dew's 'Darr Ke Aage Jee Hai' is one of the famous ones to come out India's adland. Now, imagine this catchphrase as part of a stirring and timeless anthem of patriotism ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka’ from Saregama.
It's what Mountain Dew is doing as a salute to India's resilient spirit, one that will always bounce back after a defeat, or setback. Music producer/composer Ram Sampath has composed this new anthem that features the booming vocals of Sukhwinder Singh. As for the lyrics of this rendition, the credit goes to lyricist Swanand Kirkire.
'Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanno Ka' is from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur' and the playback singers were Mohammed Rafi and Balvir.
The classic song's new rendition features clips of India's proudest moments – the 1983 Cricket World Cup win, the launch of the homegrown 'Mangalyaan', A.R Rahman’s Oscar win for the 2008 film 'Slumdog Millionaire', and the courage of the heroes out there helping others in today's hard times. These are all examples of how we've always come out on top, despite various challenges, and will do so once again.
Talking about the new anthem, Naseeb Puri, director, Mountain Dew & Energy, PepsiCo India, says, “India’s collective resilience has enabled our nation to achieve victory in the face of fear, time and again. This Independence Day, we salute this very spirit of being courageous and overcoming fear, a philosophy that Mountain Dew has always stood for.”
“The 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai' anthem is our ode to the spirit of 1.38 billion Indians, and we are delighted to have partners such as Saregama, Sukhwinder Singh, Ram Sampath, Wunderman Thompson and Swanand Kirkire on board to help us take our message across the country. The lyrics of the anthem aim to inspire the nation and ignite the self-belief that we will emerge victorious from these trying times,” he added.
Harsh Maheshwari, executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson, said, “Now, more than ever, India’s legendary legacy of winning against all odds can inspire us and lift our spirits. That was the idea to create an anthem that reminds us all – Darr Ke Aage Jeet Thi, Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.”