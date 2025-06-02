Mouth Fresheners lead IPL 2025 TV ads, biscuits follow: TAM Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to draw advertisers with its vast audience. According to the TAM Sports Advertising Report for the first 70 matches (March 22–May 27, 2025), TV ad volumes rose 0.45% from IPL 2024, with an index of 100.45 versus 100.

Mouth Fresheners led categories with a 12.7% ad share, followed by Biscuits (9.77%), Ecom-Gaming (6.84%), Aerated Soft Drinks (5.89%), and Corporate-Financial Institutes (5.34%). Compared to IPL 17, Biscuits replaced Range of Food Products in the top five. Parle Biscuits topped advertisers with an 8.15% share, followed by Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi, 6.62%), Reliance Consumer Products (6.00%), Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com, 3.94%), and K P Pan Foods (3.80%). The top five advertisers accounted for 30% of ad volumes.

IPL 18 saw 27 new categories, including Biscuits, Properties/Real Estates, and Cellular Phone Service, while 28 categories like Chocolates and Cement didn’t return. Among 141 new brands, Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Rapido Bike Taxi & Auto App, and Phonepe led. Advertisers grew 27.06% to over 105, and brands rose 27.81% to over 190, with categories steady at over 70.

On Hindi+English channels, Paper Boat Swing Coconut Water Drink and Amul Butter led exclusive brands, while IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad and Walkmate topped regional channels. Vimal Elaichi was the top common brand across both, with 104 brands advertising on both platforms.