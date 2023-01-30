Movado announces Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador

The brand has also launched new campaign which captures the ‘now’ of luxury .
Movado, the high-end luxury watch brand with a history of innovation and dedication to the future of time, announces Bollywood’s youth icon and blockbuster success, actor Sidharth Malhotra as a brand ambassador and is all set to release its world renowned campaign.
Movado means ‘always in motion’. Pacing up with today's racing times, the company has always reflected the forward drive throughout history and aims to do the same in its latest campaign with Sidharth.
Xavier Gauderlot, president international at Movado Group Inc. said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Sidharth Malhotra. He is the perfect balance of classic and contemporary which forms the very foundation of Movado. The campaign has been curated to showcase Movado’s exquisite heritage and to appeal to our consumers who are watch aficionados.”
Movado’s partnership with Sidharth will bring to light the special partnership that the brand forges with unique personalities across the world, whose talents are rooted in motion, capturing the core of the brand’s ethos and exhibiting the essence of time which never stops, yet always defines the most precious moments. The campaign will see the actor in motion donning an array of bold looks with the exquisite contemporary timepieces.
Sidharth Malhotra speaking on the partnership said, “It feels fantastic to be the Indian ambassador for the international brand Movado, which is iconic, timeless, and so bold. The brand's elegant simplicity and aesthetics resonate with my personality, making this partnership seamless and more memorable.”