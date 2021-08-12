Move over parents because the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 says it “knows you best”

Samsung has released two spots to introduce its latest smartwatch series.
As per the International Data Corporation (IDC), “The India wearables market posted a remarkable 144.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2020… India was the only country in the top 20 to see triple-digit growth in wearables in 2020 and continues to be the third-largest wearables market globally.”
Concerning watches, it saw a 139.3 per cent YoY growth and bolstering it further is the South Korean electronics giant Samsung. It has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series and to introduce its next-gen smartwatch are two spots that detail why it “knows you best”
The spots focus on how the watch keeps you update right from your sleep hours to your body composition to your fitness goals. After all, these smartwatches are stuck on your hand 24x7. It definitely keeps a closer eye on you than your parents.
As per NDTC Gadgets 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Bluetooth-only variant, while its LTE model starts at $299.99 (Rs. 22,300).