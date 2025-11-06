MP Tourism releases new campaign film in collaboration with Anoushka Shankar

Madhya Pradesh Tourism, in collaboration with sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, Span Communications and Venus Productions, has unveiled a poetic new campaign film celebrating the rhythm, beauty and soul of Madhya Pradesh.

Conceptualised as a cinematic symphony, the film brings together Anoushka Shankar’s sitar compositions with visuals of the state’s landscapes, wildlife, art and heritage. The film has been shot in more than 10 beautiful locations across the state including Gwalior, Chanderi, Orchha, Khajuraho, Maheshwar, Mandav, Sanchi, Maihar, Jabalpur, and Bandhavgarh.

Under the creative guidance of Vishal Bhardwaj and the cinematic vision of director Ravi Jain, the film has the composition of Anoushka Shankar encapsulating the spiritual essence of Madhya Pradesh, from the temples of Khajuraho to the serene ghats of Maheshwar, and the lush jungles of Bandhavgarh.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, additional chief secretary, Department of Tourism, culture, Home and Religious trust and endowment, govt of Madhya Pradesh and managing director MP tourism board, said, “Madhya Pradesh is a living symphony of culture, nature, and history. Collaborating with Anoushka Shankar, whose artistry reflects that soulful essence, has allowed us to create more than a film - it’s an invitation to feel the heartbeat of our state.”

Speaking about her experience, Anoushka Shankar said, “It feels like a homecoming for me to be working on this project, given my roots in India and the incredible talent and team behind it. I hope this film does justice to the beauty and richness of Madhya Pradesh.”

Vishal Bhardwaj, creative director, shared, "Madhya Pradesh is a treasure trove of colours, textures, and emotions. Anoushka Shankar's Sitar playing is the perfect complement to the state's rugged beauty and rich cultural heritage. We wanted to capture the essence of MP's soul: its people, its landscapes, its music, and the creative team has done justice to that vision. The film is a love letter to the state and its people."

Naresh Kheterpal, founder and CEO, Span Communications, said, "MP Tourism is more than just a brand, it's an experience. We're thrilled to have partnered with Anoushka Shankar to showcase the state's diverse offerings in a way that's both authentic and captivating. Our campaign strategy was designed to highlight the state's unique selling points, from its stunning landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, and we believe this film will resonate with audiences nationally & internationally."

Director Ravi Jain commented, “As a director, I’m always on the lookout for stories that are rare and untold. It’s not every day that you find a combination as extraordinary as this. Anoushka Shankar’s music, combined with the timeless beauty of Madhya Pradesh, became the perfect foundation to create something timeless. I’m confident it will leave a one-of-a-kind impact, poetic, evocative, and a heartfelt invitation to the world. This is a musical voyage unlike anything seen in tourism campaigns before.”

Anil Jain, producer, Venus Productions, said, "Producing a film like this is always a logistical challenge, but the end result makes it all worthwhile. Our team worked tirelessly to capture the soul and beauty of Madhya Pradesh, while Anoushka Shankar’s incredible artistry added a profound layer of emotion and depth. From planning to execution, along with Span Communications the journey was seamless, and we’re truly proud of what we’ve created."