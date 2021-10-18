MPL advertises India’s T20 World Cup jersey on the Burj Khalifa

It’s the new jersey the team will wear during the upcoming World Cup in the UAE and Oman.
A few hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Indian cricket team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup, official kit sponsor MPL ensured it got the biggest visibility when the jersey was showcased on the surface of the Burj Khalifa.
The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021. India plays its first match on 24 October against Pakistan.
As per business magazine ‘Arabian Business’, the starting rate for a three-minute display is (UAE Dirham) AED 250,000 during weekdays from 8-10 p.m. and rises to AED 350,000 over weekends.
Two three-minute promotions between 8 and 10 p.m. on any night will cost AED 500,000. Pay AED 1 million and “you can get five three minute impressions any night between 7 and midnight.”
The skyscraper is one of the most popular media spaces for properties to advertise themselves on a global scale.
Disney (‘Avengers Infinity War’), Warner Brothers (‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’), Samsung (Galaxy S9) and Emirates have advertised on the skyscraper.
Only recently Netflix India promoted its anthology ‘Navarasa’ on the Burj Khalifa.
The tower was in the news when it wished Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for his birthday and promoted Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s film ‘Vikrant Rona’.