MPL launches new campaign with Virat Kohli to promote player safety and security

The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
MPL, mobile esports and digital gaming platform, today launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao”. Starring its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, the film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
The company has implemented a host of programs in this direction. It launched a global Bug Bounty program where the company will reward security researchers up to INR 10 lakhs for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on MPL.
MPL also took a bold step by banning over a million user accounts that did not comply with the rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favor. The company also uses best in class technology practices that enables detection of fraud accounts at a granular level which includes identification of the devices used to create the accounts.