MPL Poker onboards Jim Sarbh as its new brand ambassador

In the ad film, Sarbh introduces the audience to the distinct and diverse types of players of the poker world: a supporting cast of mind readers, risk takers, penny pinchers, overthinkers, rainmakers, and crushers and bluffers. It deftly puts the spotlight on the masters and grinders of the game and the mental prowess required to win in Poker.

“As a game of skill, Poker has steadily gained popularity in India and we are excited to team up with Jim Sarbh to take this to even more people across the country. Sarbh is a passionate player himself, and we can’t wait for other ardent lovers of poker to join India’s biggest poker family here at MPL,” said Manish Shrivastava, VP - Marketing, MPL.