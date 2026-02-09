mPokket marks 10 years with new brand film on ambition

mPokket has released a new brand film as it completes 10 years of operations. Titled around the idea of “Why Can’t Life Be a Perfect Ten”, the film looks at how young Indians assess their ambitions, choices and progress while navigating gaps between aspirations and reality.

The film draws on everyday situations faced by young people as they balance responsibilities, goals and financial decisions. It focuses on moments where timing and access play a role in shaping outcomes, using a simple narrative approach rooted in familiar experiences.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO of mPokket said:

“Today’s young Indians are constantly reflecting on their goals and asking themselves how to move closer to the life they truly want, even if it may never feel like a perfect 10. What often stands in the way is access, timing and the confidence to take the next step. Through this campaign, we wanted to capture those everyday moments where the right support can make all the difference. At mPokket, our role is to stand beside ambitious individuals, helping them make life a ‘perfect ten’ by enabling progress, opportunity and the freedom to move forward with confidence.”

According to the company, the film continues its approach of using lived experiences and understated storytelling to engage with younger audiences. The campaign has been rolled out across digital platforms and is aimed at reaching users nationwide.

The film is part of mPokket’s broader brand narrative centred on understanding the evolving needs and aspirations of young Indians.