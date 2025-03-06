MRF: Crafting a brand legacy in cricket from Tendulkar to Shubman Gill

The brand name is clearly at the forefront whenever a top Indian batsman raises his bat in joy after hitting a major milestone or performs a superb drive that highlights the whole face of the blade. Among these brands, MRF stands out for its extraordinary foresight and relentless constancy.

MRF's involvement in sports in India, particularly cricket, began in the 1980s. In the 1990s, the company elevated its branding efforts by signing some of the world's top batsmen. Today, MRF stands out as a leading bat sponsor with prime positioning on the bats of India’s cricketing elite.

MRF’s endorsement philosophy

Over the years, MRF has endorsed some of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. This iconic list features Sachin Tendulkar, who had a partnership spanning over a decade, Virat Kohli, whose bat has prominently displayed the MRF logo since 2014, Gill, the newest ambassador for MRF, as well as Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, and AB de Villiers.

The company’s endorsement strategy focusses on identifying young, technically proficient batsmen who show potential right from the start of their careers. The selection of these players goes beyond mere batting skills; it encompasses their temperament, leadership abilities, and their potential to motivate the upcoming generation.

For example, MRF made a pivotal move by recognising Sachin Tendulkar's potential early in his career, providing unwavering support for more than a decade.

As Tendulkar hung up his boots, the mantle was passed to Virat Kohli, whose fiery passion and relentless aggression marked the dawn of a new chapter in Indian cricket.

Kohli emerged as the emblem of MRF during a pivotal moment in his career, as he was evolving into one of the premier batsmen on the global stage. His unparalleled performance in various formats and widespread appeal turned MRF’s branding strategy into a resounding triumph.

MRF’s approach to choosing cricketing legends showcases a brilliant strategy in the realm of branding. Through unwavering support for athletes who ultimately reach legendary heights, the brand has forged a legacy that transcends the boundaries of the cricket pitch.

Shubman Gill: The heir to the MRF legacy

Shubman Gill’s partnership with MRF highlights the brand’s unwavering dedication to spotting and supporting the next generation of cricketing talent.

His rapid ascent—from captaining India’s U-19 squad to a World Cup triumph to establishing himself as one of the most technically proficient young batsmen globally—positions him as a prime candidate for MRF.

Currently, Gill is the top batsman in the ICC ODI rankings with an impressive 817 points.

The right-handed opening batsman embodies several essential characteristics reminiscent of his predecessors. Much like the legendary Tendulkar and the dynamic Kohli, Gill showcases an extraordinary batting technique that enables him to thrive across all formats and conditions.

His composed demeanour and methodical approach reflect the attributes observed in Tendulkar and Kohli during comparable phases of their careers.

Gill embodies the essence of the contemporary cricketer—sleek, self-assured, and adept at thriving in high-stakes situations, positioning him as a prime asset for MRF's marketing strategy.

MRF's love for sports beyond cricket

Cricket may be the crown jewel for MRF, but the company is not stopping there. It has thrown its weight behind a variety of sports, making significant investments in thrilling motorsport events such as the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, the Indian National Rally Championship, and the challenging Raid De Himalaya.

With over 350 MRF Sports Goods stores, the brand successfully reinforces a strong connection with aspiring cricketers and sports fans across the country.