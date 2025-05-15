Mrunal Thakur and Danish Sait lead KFC’s campaign for epic savers deal

KFC India has launched its new EPIC SAVERS offer, providing 9 pieces of chicken for just INR 299. The deal has caught significant attention online, with celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Danish Sait reacting enthusiastically. The promotion is generating strong interest among consumers looking for value deals.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India and partner countries said, “With Epic Savers, we’re bringing unbeatable value to the table – 9 pieces of KFC’s signature, finger lickin’ good chicken at just INR 299. It’s one of our boldest & most compelling value propositions to date, designed to deliver indulgence at an unmatched price while staying true to our droolworthy taste & quality. Available exclusively for dine-in, the Epic Savers offer is the perfect excuse to hit up your nearest KFC restaurant with the crew. The unlikely duo of Mrunal Thakur & Danish Sait bring this offer to life with pitch-perfect chaos and absolutely crazy energy – capturing just how epic the offer is.”

Epic Savers offer includes 7 Boneless Chicken Strips and 2 pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken for Rs. 299. The campaign features actress Mrunal Thakur and comedian Danish Sait, highlighting the value deal. The promotion has gained widespread attention among chicken lovers across India.

The campaign opens with Mrunal Thakur at a KFC counter, excitedly reacting to the 9 for 299 offer before fainting. Danish Sait, playing Ramamurthy, tries to help her but gets shocked by the deal himself. The scene escalates with multiple Danishs on a call, a Gen Z group, and friends all repeating “9 for 299.” Outside, paparazzi try to catch Mrunal, but she leaves quickly. The offer is available only for dine-in customers.

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB Neo said, “With this latest KFC campaign, we wanted to turn up the flavour — not just in our food, but in the fun. By bringing together unexpected celebrity moments and a jingle that refuses to leave your head, we've created a light-hearted, slightly unbelievable world that keeps our value proposition front and center. In a competitive QSR space, where value matters, it was key to make the offer memorable — so it's what people ask for when they walk in. The story and reactions in the film are a little bit extra — but when the offer is this unbelievable, it calls for it! It's QSR magic with a wink, and we're excited to see love pouring in for the campaign.”

KFC’s Epic Savers offer is available at all restaurants, supported by a 360-degree campaign on TV, digital, and social media.

Agency Creds

Agency: FCB Neo

Group CEO, FCB India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

Chief Strategy Officer: Punit Kr. Singh

National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty

Creative Team: Karn Singh, Kshitij Chandel, Bhavini Trikha

Account Management: Anupam Chauhan, Sunaina Kapoor, Siddhant Kaushik, Sorashi Sharma

Strategy Team: Pratyush Sharma

Production House: 456 Studios

Director: Tanvi Gandhi

Producer: Aanandita Banerjee, Vaishakhi Traynor, Shifa Siddique, Shaad