Mrunal Thakur leads the relaunch of Mars Wrigley’s Galaxy as brand ambassador

Mars Wrigley India has relaunched Galaxy, introducing a new recipe, updated design, and a refreshed identity for its flagship chocolate brand. The relaunch also features actor Mrunal Thakur as the brand’s new ambassador, reflecting Galaxy’s focus on individuality, confidence, and self-expression.

Conceptualised by DDB Tribal, the campaign titled 'Take Pleasure' celebrates moments of everyday self-indulgence through short films that depict women finding joy in life’s simple pleasures — from dancing freely to embracing small moments of calm.





Speaking on the relaunch, Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley India, said: “Today’s Indian woman is rewriting the rules—juggling ambition, relationships, and self-expression on her own terms. In a world that often asks her to do it all, she often forgets to pause and savour moments that belong only to her. New Galaxy, with its smooth, creamy texture and rich taste, is that little everyday indulgence—a reminder that self-care isn’t selfish, it’s essential.”

Anant Agarwal, strategic demand manager, Mars Wrigley India, said: “With this relaunch, Galaxy unveils a bold new avatar, where indulgence meets individuality. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted for those who take pleasure not just in their chocolate but in who they are, living every moment unapologetically.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said: “Indians, especially women, feel that giving time to yourself is an act of selfishness. With Galaxy, we wanted to take the guilt out of the self-indulgence and give her the license to be at the centre of her own galaxy.”

Anusheela Saha, creative head, DDB Tribal, said: “The new Galaxy ads are about a moment of effortless and unapologetic self-indulgence — what we call the Take Pleasure moment. Choosing Galaxy is an act of self-love and liberation from the need to be constantly perfect.”

The all-new Galaxy range is now available across leading offline and online retail platforms in India.