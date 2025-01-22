Mrunal Thakur seeks saree tips from Usha Uthup in Taneira's new brand film

Taneira, a TATA product, has launched its first brand campaign to highlight trust, authenticity, purity, craftsmanship, and a variety of Indian weaves. The campaign features Usha Uthup, known for her love of sarees, and Mrunal Thakur. The campaign showcases handwoven sarees.

The film takes place in a Taneira store, where Mrunal Thakur is seen trying on a pure silk saree and asking Usha Uthup for advice. Their conversation covers common concerns of saree shoppers, like selecting the right fabric and verifying authenticity. The film highlights Taneira Sarees' key features, such as the Silk Mark certification for pure silk and the handwoven designs made by skilled artisans.

Sharing her thoughts on this campaign, singer Usha Uthup expressed, “For me, sarees are not just a part of my attire, they are a part of my personal identity. Taneira’s commitment to preserving the art of saree weaving while embracing contemporary design interpretations mirrors my own values of celebrating cultural legacy and individual expression. It is truly special to be involved with a brand that celebrates the timeless beauty of sarees, while making them accessible to women who value both style and meaning in their wardrobe.”

Uthup added, “This partnership feels like a natural extension of my long-standing love for sarees and my passion to support artisans whose craft deserves to be cherished and shared with the world”.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said “At Taneira, our goal is to offer authenticity with transparency, all at a price that reflects value, while telling the stories of the hands that painstakingly bring each piece to life. We are dedicated to celebrating the seamless blend of heritage and modernity, and this campaign embodies that vision by bringing to life the rich legacy of Indian textiles at the heart of what Taneira represents. It has been an honour to collaborate with a legend like Usha Uthup and the very gracious Mrunal Thakur to tell this story and inspire a deeper connection with the artistry behind every Taneira saree”.

Speaking about the association, actress Mrunal Thakur said, “It has been my pleasure to be a part of this campaign with Taneira and a living legend, Usha Uthup Ma’am. Over the past year, my collaborations with Taneira have been truly enriching. Not only have I been privileged to experience their differentiated designs, but also the diverse crafts they embody. Every collaboration has deepened my appreciation for the sarees and stories they tell. This campaign perfectly captures that journey and feels incredibly meaningful as it aligns with my own fashion philosophy”.

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South - "Taneira set out to showcase its value propositions to both new saree enthusiasts and seasoned connoisseurs. We asked ourselves some tough questions: Can a brand withstand the scrutiny of the most knowledgeable customers—those who might know as much, if not more, about sarees than we do? While Mrunal has long been the elegant face of Taneira, the real triumph was bringing on the iconic Usha Uthup, the undisputed goddess of sarees in India. This dynamic duo infused our story with charm, entertainment, and emotion, offering a compelling spin on the essence of our value propositions."

