Mrunal Thakur stars in RENEE Cosmetics' latest ad for midnight kohl kajal pencil

The beauty brand has teamed up with Mrunal Thakur to represent its color cosmetics range.
Renee Cosmetics, a new age beauty brand, announces its first TVC featuring Indian actress Mrunal Thakur as the brand's new face for the colour cosmetics range. This marks RENEE's first national TVC showcasing the RENEE midnight kohl pencil, promising to elevate everyday look with just one stroke.
Known for her captivating performances in blockbusters like Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur embodies the perfect blend of natural beauty and versatile acting talents making her a perfect fit for RENEE. Her growing fanbase and relatable charm resonate with the brand's vision of empowering women through everyday makeup essentials.
The RENEE midnight black kohl kajal pencil is designed for those seeking long-lasting, intense eye definition. Kajal is a beloved product, but often comes with challenges like smudging and lack of pigmentation. RENEE Cosmetics has tackled this problem with its midnight black kohl kajal pencil. This kajal delivers intense color that lasts up to 24 hours, enriched with vitamin E for added nourishment. It's a game-changer for anyone who loves the look of bold, defined eyes without the hassle of frequent touch-ups or panda eyes.
The commercial highlights the transformative power of kajal, a staple in every Indian woman's makeup kit. Its smudge-proof formula and smooth application make it a must-have for creating a variety of looks, from subtle to dramatic.
Commenting on the new TVC, Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder, said “Kajal has been used in India since generations & is an integral part of women's makeup even today. RENEE has reinvented the classic kajal with their eyeconic Midnight Kohl Pencil that's waterproof, smudge-proof and super long-lasting! We are delighted to have Mrunal Thakur, who personifies elegance and relatability that represents RENEE perfectly. RENEE believes that makeup should be a source of everyday confidence, and this TVC is a celebration of that message’’
Commenting on the launch, Mrunal Thakur, said, “I’m ecstatic to join RENEE as the face of their cosmetics range. RENEE is a brand that deeply understands and celebrates Indian beauty and is renowned for its innovation. Kajal is an essential part of my daily makeup routine, and RENEE’s Midnight Kohl Kajal feels like the perfect way to start my journey with them. Their commitment to creating products that honor Indian skin tones and innovative spirit makes me feel proud to be associated with the brand.”