MS Dhoni and CarryMinati find out what Cleartrip ‘Vibes’ is all about

In the latest phase of Cleartrip’s ‘Explore Hotels by Vibe’ campaign, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has teamed up with YouTuber Ajey Nagar, widely recognised as CarryMinati, to create a humorous ad. The spot features a lively interaction between the two personalities, seamlessly combining cricket, gaming, and travel.

The ad opens with CarryMinati in a swimmer's outfit, leading Dhoni to enquire, “Tu Juhu beach se aa raha hai?” (Are you coming from Juhu Beach?). Minati clarifies that he dressed up for the shoot, although he typically does not wear such attire.

Dhoni humorously implies that had Minati not donned the outfit, the production team might have opted to have him wear it instead.

Enhancing the comedic tone, Minati quips that he resembles a “sassta Jason Momoa” (a budget version of Jason Momoa), alluding to the Hollywood actor who is producing a biopic on Hawaiian Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku.

Dhoni hands Minati a coconut water and expresses his confusion regarding Cleartrip’s ‘Vibe’ feature. To which Minati humorously remarks that engineers defend their high salaries by developing such features.

The discussion turns to travel planning, as Minati enquires about how Dhoni would celebrate following a match victory. Dhoni states that celebrations take place in the dressing room. When Minati enquires further, seeking an occasion beyond match victories, Dhoni replies, “Winning the tournament.”

Minati then mimics the campaign’s message by enquiring how Dhoni would organise a peaceful family trip. Dhoni responds that he would delegate the responsibility to his team. Minati emphasises that not everyone has a team, underscoring how Cleartrip’s Vibe feature simplifies the process.

Towards the end of the ad, Minati thanks Dhoni for agreeing to collaborate with him for his YouTube channel.

Dhoni, appearing puzzled, enquires about who made such an agreement. The YouTuber notes that he was presented with a collaboration opportunity with Dhoni rather than receiving monetary compensation.

The brand's representatives subsequently deny having made such a promise, prompting Minati to humorously toss his swimming gear at a beach backdrop where the staff is enjoying their lunch.

wraps up with a Cleartrip representative requesting Dhoni to don the swimsuit for the shoot, to which Dhoni responds, “Just run last year’s ad instead.”

Tavleen Bhatia, chief marketing and revenue officer at Cleartrip, says, “At Cleartrip, we believe the right vibe can transform a trip."

He adds that some travellers seek high-energy experiences, while others prefer a slow, relaxing escape.

"MS Dhoni and CarryMinati bring to life this contrast in our latest campaign, proving that no matter your travel style, there’s a perfect hotel waiting for you. Whether or not #DhoniMinati vibe together, Cleartrip ensures that every traveller finds a stay that fits their mood effortlessly.”

The ad is conceptualised by Vishal Dayama’s creative agency Braindad.

In an earlier interaction with afaqs!, Bhatia noted that the 'Explore Hotels by Vibe' feature simplifies the process by allowing users to select the vibe of their trip and offering curated hotel options based on location, amenities, and AI-summarised guest reviews.

In the initial phase, the brand has introduced an ad film showcasing Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor to enhance this message.