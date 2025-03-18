MS Dhoni and Sandeep Reddy Vanga bring 'Animal' energy to EMotorad's new ad

EMotorad, an electric bicycle brand, has unveiled a new ad film featuring cricketer MS Dhoni and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his first-ever on-screen appearance. The campaign was created and produced by One Hand Clap.

Advertisment

EMotorad’s latest ad features MS Dhoni and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, combining action and humour to promote the brand’s electric bicycles. Vanga’s on-screen debut adds authenticity, and his interaction with Dhoni highlights the product effectively.

Speaking of the campaign, MS Dhoni said, “Shooting this ad was a lot of fun, and I'm always excited to try out new things with EMotorad. Sharing the screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been a whole new experience and we hope our fans enjoy it as much as we did shooting it. EMotorad has been a game-changer and I'm proud to share this journey with them."

Aakash Shah, co-founder of One Hand Clap, said “MS Dhoni has just understood the assignment each time. He’s showing trust and letting us run wild with our ideas.”

Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad adds, “For most brands, marketing is usually about numbers and data - while they hold a big chunk of decision making, we have always followed our gut first. There are moments we take leaps of faith and our new campaign has been nothing short of this. Today, EMotorad stands for perfection - be it our innovation, technology, and marketing - we’re proud to create content that reflects our synergy.”

Naveed Manakkodan, co-founder of One Hand Clap adds, “As a creative agency, it’s always good to leave a mark with your campaign during IPL. It’s a pilgrimage we’ll want to visit every year.”