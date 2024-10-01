MS Dhoni chases floating chips in Lay’s new TVC for red chilli flavour

Lay’s introduces a new flavour to its thin-cut chip lineup – red chilli. The launch features a TVC with cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, showcasing the light, airy texture of Lay’s wafer chips. Available in classic salt & pepper and the new red chilli, these chips celebrate India’s culinary diversity and are set to delight snack lovers across the country.

Advertisment

The TVC for Lay's wafer chips featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni is both fun and light-hearted, showcasing the irresistible lightness of the new red chilli flavour. The ad creatively shows the chips floating in the air, with Dhoni catching and munching on them in his cool and inimitable style. This disruptive portrayal highlights how light the chips are as he playfully chases the floating chips. The campaign, with the tagline So Light, So Good perfectly showcases the product.

Speaking about the campaign, Saumya Rathor, category lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “We’re deeply committed to delivering top-quality products and unique experiences to our consumers. Our new Lay’s Wafer Chips flavour is a game-changer, featuring innovative packaging and a superior product. Moreover, coming together with MS Dhoni for this campaign has been an incredible experience. This collaboration has enabled us to create a campaign that truly stands out, perfectly complementing a product that leads the way in quality. We’re confident that people will love it.”

Priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20, Lay’s wafer chips will be available at various retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Brand ambassador and cricket legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, expressed, “Being part of the new Lay's Wafer Chips campaign was a real treat. It was a fun shoot and I think people will enjoy watching it. And with exciting new Lay's flavors on the horizon, there's always something new to discover."

With the launch of the new red chilli flavour, Lay’s continues to push the boundaries of snacking innovation. Lay's wafer chips combine lightness, bold flavors, and a satisfying crunch, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in the Indian snack market.