MS Dhoni dances in Orient Electric’s new TVC

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India said, “There’s no better feeling than when you switch on a fan and that cool, calming breeze hits you in the face. And for Orient’s new campaign, we made good on this insight. The brief was clear from the beginning. In a market where every competitor is talking about the functionality of BLDC fans, how can Orient stand out? For a brand that has a rich legacy and has always been known for innovation, something simple just wouldn’t cut it. We had to establish Orient as a leader in the category. So, we decided to capture that joyous moment when you switch on a fan and marry it with a catchy, energetic jingle. Taking a page from MSD’s book, we devised an elegant dance hook and created a TVC which had MSD breaking into a dance for the first-time-ever in a commercial. In the process, we managed to capture the pulse of the country while ensuring that Orient becomes synonymous with the BLDC category.”