MS Dhoni dances in Orient Electric’s new TVC

The TVC featuring MS Dhoni doing a charming hook step to the tune of ‘Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega’.
Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni to promote its wide range of energy-efficient BLDC fans. Orient’s 5-star rated BLDC fans consume up to 50% less energy than ordinary fans thus providing significant savings on electricity bills for consumers without compromising on air delivery.
The TVC opens with ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni entering the locker room of a tired India U19 team and switching on the Orient BLDC fan with the remote. As soon as the fan is turned on, couple of locker windows bang close hinting at the fan’s superior air throw. And then the music kicks in and we see Dhoni breaking into a dance and showing the players the signature step on “Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega”. Watching Dhoni dance, the players also start dancing with full energy and gusto. The ad then goes on to show the entire India grooving to the upbeat jingle.
With this TV ad, Orient Electric aims to lead a new movement advocating the mass adoption of BLDC fans and getting the entire country to celebrate the benefits of making a switch to technologically advanced, energy efficient, and stylish Orient BLDC fans. The jingle ‘Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega’ has been recreated in six different languages making it relevant to regional audiences.
Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric said, “At Orient, we have been at the forefront of developing and promoting products and solutions that are good for our consumers and for the environment. Our wide range of BEE 5-star rated BLDC fans that provide up to 50% saving on electricity bills without compromising on air delivery and aesthetics is a step in that direction. We have great confidence in the potential of BLDC fans as the future of the industry which has been beautifully captured in our new campaign ‘'Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega'. It is an earnest effort from our side at encouraging the entire country to switch to and groove to the benefits of BLDC fans. And with MS Dhoni adding his unparalleled charisma and charm to the campaign with his helicopter shot styled hook step, this film is certainly a treat for the eyes. I am sure this will grab viewers’ attention and create a lot of excitement about Orient BLDC fans.”
Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India said, “There’s no better feeling than when you switch on a fan and that cool, calming breeze hits you in the face. And for Orient’s new campaign, we made good on this insight. The brief was clear from the beginning. In a market where every competitor is talking about the functionality of BLDC fans, how can Orient stand out? For a brand that has a rich legacy and has always been known for innovation, something simple just wouldn’t cut it. We had to establish Orient as a leader in the category. So, we decided to capture that joyous moment when you switch on a fan and marry it with a catchy, energetic jingle. Taking a page from MSD’s book, we devised an elegant dance hook and created a TVC which had MSD breaking into a dance for the first-time-ever in a commercial. In the process, we managed to capture the pulse of the country while ensuring that Orient becomes synonymous with the BLDC category.”
The TVC goes on air on 26th March and will be strongly flanked by print, OOH, and active engagement through digital touchpoints.
TVC Credits:
Brand: Orient Electric
Brand Custodian: Anika Agarwal
Creative Agency: Contract India (Delhi)
Production House: Footloose Films LLP
Director: Nishant Yadav