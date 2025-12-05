MS Dhoni features in Parul University’s creator-led ‘Yahan Possible Hai’ campaign

Parul University has launched its new campaign, ‘Yahan Possible Hai’, featuring MS Dhoni alongside creators such as RJ Mahavash, Orry, The Great Khali, Dolly Chaiwala and Raghu. The film uses a creator-led format that reflects how younger audiences engage with fast-paced, social-first content. The mix of talent also taps into personalities who are prominent in everyday internet culture, widening the campaign’s shareability.

Speaking of the campaign, Dhruvil Shah, CEO, Parul University, “MS Dhoni stands for a spirit we believe young people relate to: trust, leadership and the idea of possibility. We wanted to communicate that energy by breaking the mould of educational advertising. For us, Yahan Possible Hai is much more than a campaign line. It’s the philosophy that defines Parul University. We built a place where students don’t just study, they discover who they can become”

The campaign has been conceptualised and produced by Wideangle Studios, a content studio based out of Vadodara.

Vashishth Upadhyay, founder & producer, Wideangle Studios, added, “The brief was to disrupt the category and that meant taking a creative gamble to craft content that feels entertaining first and promotional second. From day one, we wanted this to be a never-before-seen format for an education ad. It’s not a conventional narrative. We fused pop-culture energy, influencer storytelling, and cinematic treatment to create something genuinely new for the category, bold yet authentic to how students consume content today.”

The university hopes the film becomes more than a one-off moment. It may point to the future of academic communication: faster, bolder, and far more fun.