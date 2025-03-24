MS Dhoni, Kusha Kapila discuss ‘Fans’ with a twist in new Orient Electic ad

Orient Electric, part of the CK Birla Group, has launched a new fan campaign featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kusha Kapila. The campaign uses a podcast-style format to engage a younger, digital-first audience.

The campaign features a conversation between Kusha Kapila and MS Dhoni. Kusha talks about ‘fans’, leading viewers to think she means Dhoni’s followers. Dhoni then clarifies that the discussion is about Orient Electric’s BLDC fans, which offer silent performance, smart voice control, and come in vibrant colours.



Speaking about the campaign, Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric, said, “Orient Electric has been synonymous with fans for Indian consumers for many decades. As our product portfolio evolves to bring premium design aesthetics, smart features, and technology in fans for contemporary homes, our brand voice is evolving too. This campaign reflects that shift - the storytelling format and narrative is real and conversational, reflecting the changing content consumption patterns of young India. The collaboration of MS Dhoni with new age digital influencers like Kusha Kapila and Madan Gowri through a podcast-style storytelling format with a twist, adds an element of surprise and engagement for the audience.”



Sambit Mohanty, creative head, North and South, McCann World Group, adds, "Our new campaign for Orient Fans breaks the mold with a fresh podcast-style approach where MS Dhoni and Kusha Kapila simply chat and joke around like old friends. It's exactly what people are tuning into these days! There's something magical about watching a cricket icon like Dhoni bounce off digital influencers like Madan Gowri and Kusha Kapila—their chemistry feels genuine, not forced like typical ads. As they're laughing and bantering, they naturally spotlight what makes Orient's new technology special. I'm betting this campaign will catch people off-guard in the best way possible. When viewers expect another predictable celebrity endorsement but instead get this authentic conversation, they'll want to lean in and listen. That's the beauty of it!"

The campaign will run during the IPL on linear TV regional feeds and digital platforms. It will have high-frequency engagement on YouTube and Instagram. Additional promotions will be placed on Uber, Zomato, Spotify, MyGate, and Inshorts. Influencer collaborations will also be part of the campaign.

Credits:

Creative Agency - McCann WorldGroup

Director - Sizil Srivastava

Production House - Lifafa Studios