M.S. Dhoni launches exclusive Signature Edition with Men Of Platinum

Platinum Guild International (PGI) India introduces the exclusive M.S. Dhoni signature edition from Men of Platinum. This collection is made from 95% pure platinum, a metal known for its strength, endurance and resilience. Each piece of the collection carries Dhoni’s signature.

The M.S. Dhoni Signature Edition is a tribute to Dhoni’s calm leadership, grit, and perseverance—qualities that deeply resonate with the modern Indian man.

The campaign film, launching in Hindi, Tamil, and English, takes viewers on a journey through Dhoni’s most defining moments, both on and off the field. From the birthplace of his dreams to the relentless perseverance and resilience that propelled him to greatness, the film captures the essence of what has made him a national icon.

Speaking about the collaboration, M.S. Dhoni shared, “This campaign is a walk down memory lane, revisiting the moments and milestones that have shaped me. These moments are etched in my mind and are those that I will hold close forever. When Men of Platinum approached me for this collaboration, it felt like a natural fit. The brand’s values of resilience, courage, and self-belief resonate deeply with my own journey. I am honoured to be part of a collection that embodies these values and brings them to life in a form as enduring and rare as platinum.”

Sujala Martis, director - consumer marketing, Platinum Guild International-India, elaborated on the association, “It has been an honour to collaborate with MS Dhoni, a true legend of the game. This initiative deepens Men of Platinum’s connection to the sporting world by tapping into India’s love for cricket through one of its most iconic figures. Dhoni’s unparalleled legacy of success, built on unwavering values, perfectly aligns with the essence of Men of Platinum. The M.S. Dhoni Signature Edition is a tribute to the sporting legend and the timeless principles he stands for. Each piece is a symbol of greatness, crafted in rare platinum and marked with Dhoni’s signature, making it a lasting part of India’s sporting history.”

Sharing more about the campaign, Mansi Shah - senior brand planning director, Famous Innovations said, ''When we approached the creative challenge of promoting the MS Dhoni Signature Edition for Men of Platinum, we knew we had to dig deep into what makes Dhoni a true legend. Our concept, '#GreatnessLiesWithin', was born from the realisation that Dhoni's impact goes far beyond his on-field achievements and his cricketing career. We wanted to draw a parallel between the rare, enduring qualities of platinum and the values that have defined Dhoni's career - resilience, quiet strength, and unwavering determination. We believe this campaign will not only celebrate Dhoni's extraordinary journey but also inspire a new generation of men to discover the greatness that lies within themselves.''

The collection will be available at key outlets starting in October, in time for the festive and wedding season.