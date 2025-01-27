MS Dhoni leads Livfast's new TVC for smart wi-fi inverter

Livfast, an energy storage brand under the SAR Group, has launched a new TVC featuring cricketer MS Dhoni. The ad focuses on Livfast's smart inverter technology and the brand's focus on innovation and customer solutions.

The TVC features Dhoni’s resilience, showing how Livfast’s smart inverter provides uninterrupted power during crucial moments. For example, when planning a family dinner and the power goes out, the Livfast inverter ensures you don’t have to worry.

The new smart inverter offers practical features for modern life, such as power cut prediction to help users plan ahead. The app allows to monitor and control power usage remotely. For instance, users can check the backup time if your parents are home alone, ensuring peace of mind.

Rakesh Malhotra, founder of SAR Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, “Consumer needs are constantly evolving. This new TVC embodies our commitment to understanding these evolving needs and delivering intelligent energy solutions that seamlessly integrate into the fast-paced lives of modern India. MS Dhoni perfectly embodies Livfast's spirit of reliability and innovation, just as we have consistently strived to be at the forefront of technological advancements in this sector. Our focus lies in developing cutting-edge technology that addresses real-life power challenges, empowering consumers with insights like power cut predictions to plan their days more effectively and live life uninterrupted."

Adding his perspective, MS Dhoni shared: “Livfast has been a game-changer in the energy solutions space, and I'm proud to continue this journey with them. I've always admired how Livfast consistently strives to bring groundbreaking solutions for consumers, and they continue to add technologically advanced products to their portfolio that add real value to people's day-to-day lives. The new smart inverter is a perfect example of how innovation can simplify lives, ensuring no compromise especially on moments that matter.”