MS Dhoni predicts the future of fans in Orient Electric’s new TVC

The TVC uses the futuristic narrative to assert that the future of fans is already here - with the premium Orient BLDC fans.
Orient Electric, part of CK Birla Group, has launched a new TVC campaign to promote its premium range of BLDC fans. The TV commercial, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni, takes the viewers on an electrifying journey through time to unveil the ‘Future of Fans’.
Set in a futuristic cityscape, the TVC kicks off with an aerial view of a packed cricket stadium. But this isn't a regular match- it's robots playing! The bowler's arm glows with anticipation as he gears up for a thrilling showdown, while the batsman effortlessly hits the ball. The ball zips through the air towards the stands, where a futuristic MS Dhoni in an older avatar, effortlessly catches it. Holding the ball, Dhoni muses, "Pata nahin cricket ka future kaisa hoga” and in a seamless transition, we are transported to the present day, where Dhoni sits in his living room. At this moment, he says, “Par fans ka future…pata hai,” pointing to the stylish Orient Aeroslim BLDC fan above.
The TVC uses the futuristic narrative to assert that the future of fans is already here - with the premium Orient BLDC fans which represent a leap forward in technology, design, and energy efficiency. Flaunting new-age designs and finishes, and features such as IoT connectivity, Orient BLDC fans epitomise innovation and elegance. The TVC's detailed VFX adds depth to the futuristic narrative, captivating viewers with its stunning portrayal of the imagined future.
Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric, said, “In the midst of the IPL fervour, we're thrilled to unveil our latest TVC featuring our brand ambassador MS Dhoni in an unprecedented avatar. This TVC isn't just about showcasing our premium, energy saving BLDC fans, but it's a narrative that encapsulates the evolving preferences of new-age consumers. Today, fans have become integral to our lifestyle and home decor, reflecting consumers’ desire for smart, stylish, and technologically advanced solutions.
She further added, "With features like IoT controls, integrated lighting, and reverse rotation, among others, our premium BLDC fans align with this consumer shift. Through our TVC, we're not just presenting a product, but showcasing a vision of the future, where Orient BLDC fans redefine the way we think about comfort, convenience, and style. With MS Dhoni's charismatic presence and a captivating blend of futuristic elements and cricket's timeless allure, we’re sure that this TVC will resonate with audiences, sparking interest and anticipation for our current and upcoming BLDC fans.”
Koushik Sarkar, director of the TVC, added, “For any filmmaker, imagining the future is exciting. Having said that, crafting a narrative around the future of a national obsession like cricket, featuring a national icon like MSD, and most importantly, making an already futuristic Orient BLDC ceiling fan look distinctly different from others in its category, was quite a challenge. Additionally, bringing to life a VFX-heavy project from scratch is always a race against time. Nevertheless, with the support of our wonderful partners and a very supportive Orient team, we successfully brought this vision to life.”
The TVC has been done in eight languages to resonate with different audiences. It will be strongly flanked by print, digital, and OOH.
TVC Credits:
Brand: Orient Electric
Brand Custodian: Anika Agarwal
Production House: KITCHEN.VIDEO
Director: Koushik Sarkar
Producer: Avishek Ghosh