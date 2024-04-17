MS Dhoni predicts the future of fans in Orient Electric’s new TVC

Set in a futuristic cityscape, the TVC kicks off with an aerial view of a packed cricket stadium. But this isn't a regular match- it's robots playing! The bowler's arm glows with anticipation as he gears up for a thrilling showdown, while the batsman effortlessly hits the ball. The ball zips through the air towards the stands, where a futuristic MS Dhoni in an older avatar, effortlessly catches it. Holding the ball, Dhoni muses, "Pata nahin cricket ka future kaisa hoga” and in a seamless transition, we are transported to the present day, where Dhoni sits in his living room. At this moment, he says, “Par fans ka future…pata hai,” pointing to the stylish Orient Aeroslim BLDC fan above.