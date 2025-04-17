MS Dhoni reflects on bike bond in Gulf Pride’s new ad

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has rolled out a fresh 360-degree campaign for its flagship two-wheeler engine oil, Gulf Pride. Gulf has relaunched its Gulf Pride engine oil with a new look and updated formulation. The product now meets API SP specifications and claims a 10,000 km drain interval, 40% better engine protection, and improved pick-up. The company positions it as one of its most advanced offerings to date.

Gulf has launched a new campaign for its relaunched Gulf Pride engine oil, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. The ad highlights the bond between a rider and their motorcycle and promotes the product’s upgraded formulation, which aims to maintain engine performance and pick-up. The campaign message is “Bike se pyaar rahega hamesha, naye jaisa.”

The TVC for the campaign has been directed by Bollywood filmmaker Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma 2.0. The film beautifully juxtaposes MS Dhoni’s passion for motorcycles with the emotional connection riders have with their two-wheelers, delivering a compelling narrative around Gulf Pride’s core promise.

Speaking about the campaign, MS Dhoni shared, "My association with Gulf Oil has been a long and special one. As a biker, I know how important it is for riders to have a machine they can rely on, that performs like new, ride after ride. Gulf Pride plays a vital role in keeping the engine smooth, the pickup strong, and extends the bike’s life—exactly what you need for a machine that becomes a trusted companion over time. The campaign beautifully essays this bond."

Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India added. “At Gulf, our consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Their evolving needs and bond with their motorcycles drive us to innovate continually. With the all-new Gulf Pride, we are reinforcing a trusted legacy of superior performance and unwavering reliability that bikers have come to love, reaffirming our commitment to cutting-edge engine oil solutions. This campaign celebrates the enduring rider-machine connection, perfectly embodied by MS Dhoni. By blending nostalgia, innovation, and MS Dhoni’s deep connection with motorcycles, we have tried to create a powerful narrative and a strategic campaign that strengthens our brand’s promise while deepening consumer engagement across touchpoints.”

Gulf Pride’s relaunch campaign will run on TV and digital platforms. It will also include retail and BTL efforts like trade programs and mechanic outreach in key markets.