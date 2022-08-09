MS Dhoni seen in a Guruji avatar in new Zed Black Agarbatti TVC

The TVC showcases MS Dhoni in a never-seen avatar of a Guruji imparting the importance of making prayers viral and exude positive vibes. The TVC campaign thus drives across the message of imbibing the right approach or perspective with the help of Dhoni's persona which has always inspired and motivated the Gen Z and the millennials. The ex- skipper's unreal stardom is still going strong amongst millions of thala fans even today.