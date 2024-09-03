MS Dhoni shows off his e-biking skills in EMotorad's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
EMotorad launches its new campaign, ‘Dil Se Aawaaz Ayegi.’ The ad stars cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and showcases the brand's foldable and fat-tyred e-cycle, Doodle V3.
In the ad, MS Dhoni is seen in a garage surrounded by various bikes, imitating the unique sounds each one makes, like ‘vroom vroom’ and ‘vaun vaun’. The ad builds intrigue when Dhoni asks, "What sound will your cycle make?" To which an EMotorad representative responds, "Dil se aawaaz ayegi", transitioning to a scene of Dhoni riding the e-cycle going ‘’weeeeeee’ ‘woooooooo’.
On the campaign, Aditya Oza, co-founder and chief marketing officer at EMotorad, said, "Aawaaz dil se aayegi' is more than just a tagline; it’s how we envision riders would feel when they ride our e-cycle! With every campaign we create, we aim to instill the soul of the brand and express it through content. Good advertising evokes emotions, and that’s what our campaign is about.”
The Doodle V3 features a removable battery with a range of over 60 km, speeds up to 25 kmph, and five riding modes, suitable for urban and adventure use.