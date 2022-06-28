mSix&Partners bags Integrated media mandate for VKC Nuts

The food industry is seeing a major change and consumers today are making a careful choice when it comes to the things they are consuming. VKC Nuts has always been catering to consumers’ concerns regarding hygiene and safety. mSix&Partners’ agenda is to nurture the rightful audience through its data driven approach with VKC nuts as a pioneer and continuously engage the consumer through meaningful social strategy, that brings out the quality and purity of the product. With GroupM’s intelligence and expertise in the FMCG sector, mSix&Partners will help VKC to grow further, faster.