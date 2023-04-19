m.Stock by Mirae Asset launches its latest integrated campaign

m.Stock through this pan India digital, ATL and BTL campaign intends to help audiences understand the various aspects that a customer needs to evaluate before opening a zero brokerage demat and trading account. As a new entrant in a crowded stock broking market, m.Stock is a platform which provides zero brokerage for life, at a one-time fee of ₹999, without any catch – no order or age limits, no subscription fee, and no hidden charges. This is the core USP of the brand and the campaign positions it as a platform where zero truly means zero. Print, Radio, Digital and Social Media is the first leg to this strategy. To reach the right audiences, they have also done offline branding in commute media like Mumbai-Ahmedabad train, in-flight and Metro trains in Delhi and Mumbai. Their film released on Youtube is the second leg of this campaign which establishes the various used cases in a user’s life in this space.