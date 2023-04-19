m.Stock by Mirae Asset launches its latest integrated campaign

The multi-channel marketing campaign aims at bringing forth the very relevant question of ‘Zero bola hai toh...brokerage dena kyun hai?’
Mirae Asset, the international financial services group, has launched a multi-channel integrated marketing campaign on the theme ‘Brokerage Dena Kyun Hai?’ as it reports its first year of completion of their online retail stock broking platform, m.Stock.
m.Stock through this pan India digital, ATL and BTL campaign intends to help audiences understand the various aspects that a customer needs to evaluate before opening a zero brokerage demat and trading account. As a new entrant in a crowded stock broking market, m.Stock is a platform which provides zero brokerage for life, at a one-time fee of ₹999, without any catch – no order or age limits, no subscription fee, and no hidden charges. This is the core USP of the brand and the campaign positions it as a platform where zero truly means zero. Print, Radio, Digital and Social Media is the first leg to this strategy. To reach the right audiences, they have also done offline branding in commute media like Mumbai-Ahmedabad train, in-flight and Metro trains in Delhi and Mumbai. Their film released on Youtube is the second leg of this campaign which establishes the various used cases in a user’s life in this space.
Supriya Ghosh, head – brand marketing, Mirae Asset Capital Markets adds, “We are eager to ask this relevant question to the investors of India, ‘Brokerage dena kyun hai?’. There’s a strong insight behind this campaign, when we spoke to real customers who invest and trade on a regular basis, we realised that most of them are not even aware of how much brokerage they pay in a month as they never look at it holistically. Our business model helps customers invest and trade across products and segments without paying any brokerage fee and that’s a very important aspect we wanted to drive home. I am confident that this campaign will strike the right chord in the Indian investor market.”
Commenting on the campaign, Josna Joseph, creative director, Tonic Worldwide said “With ‘Brokerage dena kyun hai?’ we have simply articulated the question that’s always been in the mind of the investors. The idea is to nudge them to investigate every ‘zero brokerage’ claim including that of m.Stock. We want people to question and explore if zero is truly zero. Yes, It’s bold. It’s also exciting.”
Ankita Chauhan, director strategy, Tonic Worldwide said “From our consumer immersions we observed severe dissonance in the category with the ZERO brokerage claim. We decided to talk about the brand's claim for 'True Zero Brokerage' by surfacing stories of these 'Ifs and buts' levied by other players in the category. The campaign line #BrokerageDenaKyunHai is an honest depiction of the consumer sentiment, who is tired with these hidden charges and terms & conditions. To ensure that the right message reaches the right audience, the strategy, media and creative teams worked together activating a custom mix of media. So, in addition to print, radio and digital, we also activated transit media, like Mumbai - Ahmedabad train and in-flight branding along with Delhi and Mumbai Metro.”