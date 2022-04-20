MTR Foods’ latest ad projects itself as a quicker alternative to ordering in

It focuses on the hyper-convenience and time-saving proposition of the portfolio of products.
Bengaluru-based MTR Foods, in its latest digital film, takes a dig at the ordering in culture. Showcasing its MTR Minute Range, the film conveys that the products can provide quicker and far more convenient food options. It focuses on the hyper-convenience and time-saving proposition of the portfolio of products.
The film starts with a snapshot of a usual work-from-home day for a millennial, who has ordered lunch in the middle of a busy day but is a little annoyed with the delay in promised delivery time. When she starts questioning the delivery person about the delay, he suggests the MTR Minute Range as an alternative.
Prerna Tiku, general manager - marketing, MTR Foods, said, “The millennials and Gen Z’s are the ‘now’ generation. They are constantly on the lookout for hyper-convenience in everything they do. We recognised this need early on and pioneered many concepts to cater to these needs in the food space and conceived of the MTR Minute Range.”
“Through this film, we aim to raise awareness about the entire range, a perfectly crafted portfolio of products that offer the much-loved Indian taste in a hyper-convenient format.”
The film will be distributed through various media outlets, and supported by influencer marketing and social media contests, to reach a wider audience. The campaign will be targeted towards Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
AGENCY:
Created by: Ogilvy, Bangalore
Group creative director: Mukesh Kumar
Creative director: Harshad Salian
Associate creative director: Soumil Nigam
Managing partner, South: Tithi Ghosh
Vice president: Akshatha Poojari
Account management: Nicholas Leen, Subhasree Bose, Ishita Nigam
Head of strategic planning, Ogilvy South: Easo John
Senior planning director: Saurabh Kamalakaran
PRODUCTION:
Production house: Pragaur Films (Mumbai)
Producer: Pratik Tikhe
Director: Pratap Dhulap