MTR Foods takes a dig at iD Fresh Food in the battle of the batters

Idli and dosa need different batters says MTR Foods; iD Fresh Food is known for its ‘2-in-1’ idli dosa batter.
‘Ek Se Bhale Do’ is what MTR Foods believes in for idli and dosa batter because they are two different food items.
The Bengaluru-based food products company has launched three batters - MTR Idli Batter, MTR Dosa Batter and MTR Signature (Red Rice) Dosa Batter and could not help but take a dig at rival iD Fresh Food as part of its promotions.
Called 'MTR Minute Fresh Batters', the Ready-to-Cook format of the batters is the time-saving element here.
If the objective was to grab eyeballs, the print ad succeeds but will the batter dole out tasty dosas and idlis? One needs a few days to answer it. It is, however, interesting to see MTR Foods introduce idli and dosa batters when it already sells breakfast mixes for idli and dosas. Looking to even the playing field with rivals?