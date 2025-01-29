MTR new TVC links Yakshagana expressions with puliogare powder

MTR has launched a campaign for its puliogare powder. The campaign includes a TV and digital commercial highlighting a balanced taste of sweetness, tang, spice, and crunch.
The TVC follows a young boy in a Yakshagana costume struggling to master its expressions. His mother gives him a bowl of puliogare made with MTR puliogare powder. After taking a bite, he gains energy, and his expressions improve. The ad draws a parallel between Yakshagana's expressions and the flavours of MTR puliogare.
Prerna Tiku, chief marketing officer, MTR, said: "MTR puliogare powder is more than just a product – it’s a legacy. For decades, we have been an integral part of Karnataka’s kitchens, and this campaign is our tribute to the love and trust our consumers have placed in us. Through our new TVC and an integrated campaign across multiple platforms, we seek to celebrate our consumers and the unparalleled taste, rich colour, and vibrant heritage of MTR puliogare powder that has now become an integral part of Karnataka food culture.”
Tithi Ghosh, president – Ogilvy South, the creative agency behind the campaign, added:
"As a brand, we’ve found success by combining product messaging with cultural insights, delivered in a fresh and unexpected way. This film celebrates the authentic, multi-sensorial taste of our puliogare alongside the beauty of Karnataka’s local folk art. The mother’s role in bringing joy and uplifting her family’s mood is reinforced in a delightful and relatable manner.”
The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including TV, out-of-home (OOH) media, digital channels, activations, and in-store promotions.