Mukesh Khanna returns as Shaktimaan in Pocket FM’s original audio series

Pocket FM has launched a new original audio series featuring Shaktimaan, with Mukesh Khanna returning to voice the character. The series brings back the 90s superhero in an audio format, reintroducing the character to a new generation of listeners.

Talking about original stories of superhero Shaktimaan in an audio series format, Mukesh Khanna, said “Shaktimaan isn’t just a show, it’s an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. I’m thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners through Pocket FM’s vast and extensive reach across India. The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and superpowers, but with new tales to today’s youth in a format they love.”

Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket Entertainment, said, “Bringing Shaktimaan to audio is a proud moment for us. It’s a perfect example of how a timeless legacy can meet the power of modern storytelling. Partnering with Mukesh Khanna to revive India’s most iconic superhero, who shaped an entire generation, is more than just nostalgia. It’s a bold step toward building a rich sci-fi and fantasy audio universe, something that has rarely been attempted in the Indian storytelling ecosystem. With our immersive storytelling, we’re reintroducing Shaktimaan to a new generation that connects more with headphones than TV screens. This reflects our mission to drive storytelling in fresh, relevant, and impactful ways.”

In partnership with Mukesh Khanna, founder of Bheeshma International, the series will feature a fresh adventure, original plot, and a reimagined world for listeners who grew up with Shaktimaan and those discovering him for the first time.