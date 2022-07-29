Mullen Lintas is now the creative agency for Vadilal Ice Creams

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have been given the mandate for Vadilal (USA). The brand is synonymous with joy & delight and moments of fun and happiness. Our efforts would be to build a brand narrative that consolidates these emotions around the brand in a manner that is uniquely ingrained in the Mullen Lintas’ Challenger Thinking philosophy.”