Mullen Lintas is now the creative agency for Vadilal Ice Creams

The account will be led by the Mullen Lintas team in New Delhi.
Vadilal Industries, the Indian legacy ice cream brand has recently appointed Mullen Lintas Delhi as the creative agency for its global brand campaign. The agency won this business, on the back of its creative and strategic capabilities. They will be responsible for Vadilal Ice Creams’ creative mandate for International Business.
As one of the foremost brands of the country, Vadilal has been bringing delightful ice-cream experience to people across the world for over 115 years. Having established itself as the largest Indian ice creams brand in the International Markets, the brand is now looking to take a communication leap with a well-designed marketing campaign.
Commenting on the new partnership, Shreshth Jhawar, CEO, Vadilal Industries USA said, “We were impressed with the deep understanding of the category and consumer demonstrated, and of course by the creative firepower on display by the team. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Mullen Lintas.”
Mullen Lintas will be responsible for driving growth objectives and business opportunities in the International Markets for Vadilal Ice Creams. The agency will strategize and execute the brand’s communication for a mega campaign designed exclusively for its international markets – across countries like USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, amongst others.
Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have been given the mandate for Vadilal (USA). The brand is synonymous with joy & delight and moments of fun and happiness. Our efforts would be to build a brand narrative that consolidates these emotions around the brand in a manner that is uniquely ingrained in the Mullen Lintas’ Challenger Thinking philosophy.”