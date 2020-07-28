Mullen Lintas to handle creative duties for Marico's Veggie Clean

Talking about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: "Over the past few years, personal and domestic hygiene have become paramount for consumers across the country, which has led to many new behavioural trends and habits. We are delighted that Marico has assigned us the creative duties for Veggie Clean and our task is to create a permanent place for the brand across the many kitchens of India. This will be a digital-first brand and teams have already begun the work to craft the brand idea and seed the brand message.”