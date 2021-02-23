Mullen Lintas to set the creative tone for AkzoNobel in India

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “We are delighted to have won the India mandate for AkzoNobel. The challenges for the brand are clearly cut out in this highly competitive category with many new entrants also in the fray. It’s a great opportunity for us at Mullen Lintas to deploy our ‘Challenger’ philosophy and deliver an unfair share of attention for the brands in the AkzoNobel portfolio."