Mullen Lintas urges consumers to spend with 'Rupaiyyah Hai Pahiya' campaign

Speaking about the art, she credited the bright Shashank in their team who made the beautiful and simple logo and said they wanted the campaign to be a simple one. It’s really a circular motion we’re talking about (the money you spend will return to you). The language, of course, was written to be understood. “We wanted to be cautious that we’re not talking about extravagant spends but it’s about the different things we need to spend on.” It won’t work out if people are not going to spend money… for small businesses to do well and it will come back.