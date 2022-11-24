Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Marico’s Saffola Honey & Saffola Soya

Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said, “Forgive the pun but this win is too sweet! It was a really exciting challenge that was posed by the marketing brief, to create a distinct brand narrative in a category that has seen the dominance of one brand. We were able to define the business objective and the problem definition sharply and then we went on to identify consumer insights that were rooted in some category/product truths which could help build a new narrative in a category where the purchase decision is almost habitual or routine. We look forward to partnering Marico in building a distinct brand space for Saffola Honey & Soya.”