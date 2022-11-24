Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Marico’s Saffola Honey & Saffola Soya

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Mullen Lintas Mumbai has bagged the creative mandate for Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency has set up a new multi-disciplinary team to handle the mandate for the new Saffola brands.
Saffola, one of India’s best-known brands, offers a range of heart healthy foods and a line of products that have been formulated to integrate health into everyday life. For over a decade, SaffolaLife has been an initiative that has been creating awareness about heart health and how to lead healthy lifestyles.
The honey market in India reached a value of INR 21.1 billion in 2021. Going forward, experts expect the market to reach INR 38.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.31% during 2022-2027.
Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said, “Forgive the pun but this win is too sweet! It was a really exciting challenge that was posed by the marketing brief, to create a distinct brand narrative in a category that has seen the dominance of one brand. We were able to define the business objective and the problem definition sharply and then we went on to identify consumer insights that were rooted in some category/product truths which could help build a new narrative in a category where the purchase decision is almost habitual or routine. We look forward to partnering Marico in building a distinct brand space for Saffola Honey & Soya.”
Marico spokesperson said, “We see tremendous potential to build scale in the healthy foods category. We are committed to deliver ‘better for you’ differentiated offering to our consumers under our brand Saffola. With our partners Mullen Lintas, we are looking forward to create new benchmarks in this exciting category.” – Marico Spokesperson
With this win, Mullen Lintas is now responsible for the creative duties of Saffola Gold, Saffola Oats (Masala & Plain), Saffola Oodles, Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya. The new brands will be handled by the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.