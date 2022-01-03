Mullen Lintas wins the creative duties for Ferns N Petals

Commenting on the association, Sai Thota, head – digital marketing, Ferns N Petals said, “The forthcoming campaign that we are currently working on is a landmark one in the journey of Ferns N Petals towards an accelerated growth. Since it is a very important campaign, we have partnered with Mullen Lintas, one of the best creative agencies in the country. We are very confident that this association is going to help Ferns N Petals to get into the next orbit of growth."