Mullen Lintas wins the creative duties for ITC’s Fabelle

Over the past few years, while India has seen consumers buying chocolates for everyday consumption rather than just special occasions, the market for premium chocolates is also growing - the emergence of multiple players in the premium chocolate space being one of the key indicators. India's chocolate market, valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020, represents one of the fastest-growing chocolate markets in the world. A study done by IMARC Group pegs the market growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Fabelle must find its space in the consideration set of this rising segment of premium chocolate consumers.