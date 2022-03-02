Mullen Lintas wins the creative duties for ITC’s Fabelle

The account will be handled by agency's Bangalore office.
ITC's one-of-its-kind luxury brand of handcrafted chocolate creations, Fabelle, has recently awarded its creative mandate to Mullen Lintas. The agency will help the brand shift the perception of Fabelle from luxury chocolates to unparalleled, distinguished chocolate experiences.
Over the past few years, while India has seen consumers buying chocolates for everyday consumption rather than just special occasions, the market for premium chocolates is also growing - the emergence of multiple players in the premium chocolate space being one of the key indicators. India's chocolate market, valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020, represents one of the fastest-growing chocolate markets in the world. A study done by IMARC Group pegs the market growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Fabelle must find its space in the consideration set of this rising segment of premium chocolate consumers.
Commenting on its association with Mullen Lintas, Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Limited said, "Fabelle is on a journey to change the way Indians experience chocolates with our one-of-a-kind multi-sensorial indulgences. With Mullen Lintas’s strong hold in strategic thinking and creative acumen, we look forward to strengthening our journey in the chocolate segment. With this partnership we aim to redefine chocolate category codes."
ITC's Fabelle is changing the way chocolates look, feel and taste. With a wide range of distinct offerings, Fabelle provides the ultimate luxury experience of handcrafted chocolate creations that activate senses like never before. Every piece of chocolate evokes a multi-sensorial appeal.
Commenting on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to get an opportunity to partner ITC Foods & Fabelle. Fabelle is a multi-sensorial, luxuriant, indulgence. Our challenge is to bring alive a whole new experience in indulgence for Fabelle. We were able to demonstrate an in depth understanding of the consumer behaviour in the luxury category and the creative strategy & expressions were focused on redefining desire & indulgence. We look forward to crafting new stories for Fabelle.”
Mullen Lintas' Bangalore office will lead the account.