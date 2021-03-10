Mullen Lintas wins the creative mandate for Nature's Essence

Commenting on the campaign idea, Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs at Mullen Lintas said: "Nature’s Essence's range of beauty products for everyday skincare make you meet your new beautiful skin, as though you meet yourself for the first time. We won the business with the strategy of making beauty a conversation with self, talking to the new confident audience that is not seeking or cares for external validation or admiration for her newfound beauty, but making herself her biggest fan and admirer."

The integrated campaign is already live across online and other mediums.