MullenLowe’s Subramanyeswar only judge from India in IPA Effectiveness Awards 2022

This year’s judging panels are the most international in the awards history, with 61 experts from 13 countries.
S. Subramanyeswar, chief strategy officer APAC and head of global planning council of MullenLowe Group, has been named as one of the industry judges for the IPA Effectiveness Awards 2022. He is the only jury member from India among the 61 experts.
Subramanyeswar has spent over two decades in advertising and marketing, having worked at Wipro, Publics, and Saatchi & Saatchi in India, the US and UK.
The IPA Effectiveness Awards claims to be the most rigorous and coveted in the advertising and marketing world. The entrants have to prove the success of their communication activity in creating and delivering value for the client across three rounds of judging from clients, industry and technical experts.
They have announced special prizes for marketing effectiveness in behavioural change, purpose and B2B.
The IPA Effectiveness Awards take place once every two years. The entries close on April 21, 2022, and the winners will be announced in October.