Mumbai Indians players lead Lauritz Knudsen’s ‘Who Am I?’ campaign

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear) has launched a new integrated marketing campaign featuring Mumbai Indians and its players. As part of its partnership with the cricket franchise, the company has released a TV commercial highlighting its role in India's progress and technological innovation.

Advertisment

Lauritz Knudsen’s new campaign highlights its role in India’s infrastructure, including airports, stadiums, and metros. As the Principal Partner of Mumbai Indians, the brand aims to reach a wider audience through cricket. The campaign, led by a TV commercial, focuses on increasing brand awareness and reinforcing its position in the switchgear market.

Titled ‘Who am I?’ the TVC features Mumbai Indians’ star players— Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY).

Rajat Abbi, vice president, marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric, commented, "Our partnership with Mumbai Indians' is more than a marketing initiative—it's a narrative that bridges the worlds of sports and technology. The campaign showcases the strong contribution made by Lauritz Knudsen to India’s resilient growth through its technologically advanced solutions, narrated in a lighthearted manner by Mumbai Indians star players”

Saatchi & Saatchi India has developed Lauritz Knudsen’s latest campaign.