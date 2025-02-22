Mumbai Indians unveils 2025 IPL Jersey with an 'inception' twist

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have unveiled their official jersey for the 2025 IPL edition, starting from March 22, 2025.

Advertisment

“The jersey retains the iconic blue and gold palette symbolic of Mumbai Indians’ essence. Blue represents trust, confidence, and the team’s boundless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” MI said in a release.

MI captain Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for the fans on the occasion, promising to uphold the proud legacy of Mumbai along with the team’s core of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

“Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet, at Wankhede)!” he said.

The ad film features Tushar Lal's viral cover of Christopher Nolan's 2010 blockbuster Inception. Lal has also been credited in the YouTube description of the ad.

The cricketing extravaganza IPL will kick off on March 22 when the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025.