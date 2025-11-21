MuscleBlaze launches ‘India’s strongest unknowns’ content series

Sports nutrition brand MuscleBlaze has announced the launch of India’s strongest unknowns, a content series that captures raw, untold stories of discipline, sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of excellence within the Indian sports ecosystem. The initiative marks a strategic shift to long-form storytelling for MuscleBlaze as it builds a deeper, values-aligned community.

The film series, created by Tonic Worldwide, moves beyond conventional product-led advertising to explore the emotional and physical grit required for high performance. Through cinematic, documentary-style narratives, the series aims to position MuscleBlaze not only as India’s leading sports nutrition brand but also as a patron of the craft, effort and accountability that define true athletic success.

The inaugural10-minute film, India’s Fastest Hurdler Ever | Tejas Shirse’s 13.41s National Record, chronicles the journey of 110-metre hurdler Tejas Shirse, detailing the financial pressures, the emotional strain on his family and the frustration of repeatedly missing qualification for major events by fractions of a second.

Through candid interviews with Tejas, his family and his coach, the film shows how strength is forged through vulnerability and resilience, culminating in his national record achievement.

“In an era dominated by micro-dramas and one-second reels, we made a conscious choice to slow down and deepen the conversation,” said Sudish Balan, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide.

“With ‘India’s strongest unknowns’, we committed to cinematic integrity and authenticity. By giving athletes like Tejas Shirse the full 10-minute canvas, we invite audiences not just to watch but to connect deeply with their journey, struggles, triumphs and humanity. Our aim is not to chase views but to build engagement through lasting trust and genuine alignment with the MuscleBlaze philosophy.”

The series will feature periodic releases spotlighting diverse athletes and fitness icons, gradually building a compelling library of content that inspires and motivates the MuscleBlaze community.