Muthoot Finance launches new campaign showcasing the message ‘Put your Gold to Work’

Commenting on the new campaign, Raju Menon, managing director, Maitri Advertising Works said, “As one of the South India’s largest independent agencies, we had researched the space deeply and realized that there was a huge untapped market consisting of the younger generation who are not emotional reluctant towards using their gold for credit needs. Based on this key finding, we recommended creating a unique communication for each of the four South Indian states. With this campaign we adopted a more personal and witty approach to connect with our audience, especially with the younger set. Via this campaign, we will be able to reinstate the perks of availing a gold loan over other credit options available in the market and urge people to put their idle gold to work. To address our diversified audience we wanted our campaign to be socially and culturally inclusive, henceforth our commercials have been shot in four different languages and uses a varied media mix to reach a larger set of audience.”