Muthoot Finance launches ‘Shubharambh’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Muthoot Finance, a gold loan NBFC, has unveiled its new ad campaign ‘Har Shubharambh Mein Apno Jaisa Bharosa’, featuring its brand ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan, to highlight the role of gold loans for all auspicious beginnings or Shubharambh.

The campaign highlights Muthoot Finance’s gold loan offerings for needs like education, entrepreneurship, home improvement, and business expansion. It aims to support customers in their financial goals.

The two-film campaign will run through Q4 FY25 across TV, print, OOH, cable TV, ground activations, and digital platforms.

On the launch of the new campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, joint managing director of The Muthoot Group, said: “With a rich family business legacy spanning over 800 years, we at the Muthoot Group have supported our customers in every step of their lives through our varied financial products and services. Our extensive network of more than 7000 branches and experience from servicing more than 2.5 lakh nationwide customers everyday has helped us earn the recognition of being India's No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for eight consecutive years, as per TRA's Brand Trust Report. ‘Har Shubharambh Mein Apno Jaisa Bharosa’ is a unique campaign launched to present Muthoot Finance as a family always extending its unwavering trust to its customers. Indians are recognizing the potential of their gold ornaments to convert their aspirations into reality. The launch of this campaign highlights our belief that every good beginning deserves to begin with trust, value, and the unwavering partnership of Muthoot Finance.”

As part of ‘Gold Loan Mela,’ Muthoot Finance has launched a series of new initiatives to enhance customer engagement. Customers can participate in the Refer & Win Contest by referring friends and family to Muthoot Finance for a chance to win prizes. Over 11,000 lucky participants can win prizes worth Rs 70 lakhs, including gift vouchers and gold coins.

George Muthoot Jacob, deputy managing director of the Muthoot Group, said, “Gold jewellery is held idle across households and it represents an untapped resource that can be harnessed to meet aspirations. According to reports, Indian households possess an enormous amount of gold jewellery estimated at approximately 25000 tonnes. As the most trusted financial conglomerate, Muthoot Finance is committed to create value for its customers and drive the sector’s growth through this Shubharamabh campaign. We have launched this campaign across North, East and West of India a few weeks ago and we plan to do a national launch including South markets, very soon.”

Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager – marketing and strategy, The Muthoot Group, said, “We have taken a 360-degree approach in our nationwide marketing campaign titled ‘Har Shubharambh Mein Apno Jaisa Bharosa.’ We aim to enlighten our customers to meet their aspirations by monetising their idle gold jewellery. Beautifully conceptualised and designed by Jio Creative Labs and exceptionally performed by Amitabh Bachchan ji, the films highlight situations on how gold loans can meet the various financial needs of people across classes and different situations. As part of this campaign, we are also promoting our unique customer loyalty programme Milligram Rewards and Customer Engagement Reward Program wherein customers can win gift vouchers worth Lacs alongside 24 Carat gold coins”